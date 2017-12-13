12 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Presidency Rejects 'State of Emergency' Reports

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: The Presidency Rejects State of Emergency Reports

The Presidency is not working on regulations for a state of emergency, spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said on Tuesday.

This followed a report by News24's sister publication Rapport on Tuesday morning that regulations were being drafted in terms of the State of Emergency Act 64 of 1997, which would give security officials far-reaching powers.

This included the power to arrest people, search property and cut communication channels, such as cellphones or the internet.

According to an internal memorandum from the military, President Jacob Zuma appointed a team to compose the regulations, reported Rapport.

In a short statement, Ngqulunga said: "The Presidency rejects the media reports alleging that the Presidency has started composing draft regulations for a state of emergency."

He said a committee had also not been appointed to draw up any regulations.

According to Rapport, the draft regulations declared that no person may write, publish or broadcast something that could be threatening to somebody else or their family during the time of a state of emergency.

Additionally, members of the security forces would be allowed to use as much force, to restore law and order, as deemed necessary under the circumstances.

The Constitution allows a president to declare a state of emergency when war, invasion, revolt, natural disasters or other dangers threaten the nation's safety.

However, it confines a state of emergency to three months, while preserving certain constitutional rights, such as the rights to dignity and life.

Source: News24

More on This

Presidency Denounces State of Emergency Reports

The Presidency has rejected reports alleging that the high office has started composing draft regulations for a state of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.