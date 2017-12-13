Kenya: Fresh Hope for Squash as Ex-Star Donates Playing Kit

Kenyan squash players on Monday received a major boost with a donation of playing equipment by United Kingdom-based former Kenya national champion Asif Chaudry.

At a ceremony held at the Parklands Sports Club's squash courts, the players received hundreds of playing shoes, racquets and bags (below) from the former champion who was supported by his UK club, Edgbaston Priory.

Chaudry also said his club will host the prestigious British Junior Open next month with Kenyan players invited. Former long-serving Kenya Squash Racquets Association chairman Varun Sharma, who attended the presentation of the kit, called for the return of the legendary squash circuit that featured the Kenya Open, Parklands Open and Nairobi Club Open tournaments.

Players, coaches and fans expressed concern that the sport had lost its lustre largely due to lack of transparency in its management. Questions were raised, for instance, on how, among other issues, a Sh2 million grant by the government for an international tournament was spent with concern raised that any player or coach who questioned KSRA's management was reprimanded or suspended.