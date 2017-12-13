13 December 2017

South Africa: Rebuilding Resumes At Tornado-Stricken Vaal Marina

Clean up operations in Vaal Marina, Midvaal, Gauteng, will resume this morning as the community rebuilds their homes damaged by the massive tornado on Monday.

The residents will rebuild affected areas in Mamello informal settlement, Dennisville Township and Vaal Marina plots with the help of the Red Ants and the Gauteng Disaster Management Services.

Electricity which was affected by the storm has already been restored.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura, who visited the area on Tuesday, said they will continue to work closely together to bring humanitarian relief to residents affected by the storm.

According to the municipality, about 1 500 people have been affected by the tornado which left some families homeless. Of these, about 50 people were injured.

The affected families have been provided temporary shelter where they are being provided with food and water.

"Those affected are urged to visit the Mamello community hall of the Vaal Marina town hall, where 24-hour help centres have been established to assist," municipality spokesperson Mmatshepo Chiloane said on Tuesday.

The municipality has appealed to South Africans for donations of clothing, blankets, canned food and other household essentials. These can be made at any Midvaal Municipality building.

