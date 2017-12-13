12 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Prisoners Returned Back to the Country

Seven Somali youth who were prisoners held in Seychelles were today returned back to the country and were welcomed at Adan Adde International Airport by the Minister of Justice, Commander of the Prisons forces, the Attorney General and members of the upper house.

Six prisoners will finish their remaining jail terms locally while the seventh one was freed as he already finished his term in Seychelles.

Somali Prison Commander Mr Hussein Hassan Osman said that it's a good step forward to bring Somalis imprisoned in other countries in the world back to the country.

The Attorney General Dr Ahmed Ali Dahir who spoke when receiving the prisoners said that there are other prisoners expected to be brought back to the country on next Thursday so that they also finish their remaining terms of jail locally.

The Minister of Justice Mr Hassan Hussein Haji pointed out that his Ministry in collaboration with that of Foreign Affairs and the Attorney General is looking forward to bringing back all Somali prisoners held in foreign countries.

