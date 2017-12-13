Somalia's Army Chief Inspects Soldiers Integrated to the National Army in Garowe

Chief of the Somali National Army Mr Abdiweli Jama Hussein Gorod travelled to Garowe, Puntland to inspected 2,400 soldiers from the area that was integrated into the national army.

Mr Gorod and other officials he led were welcomed by Puntland's Army Chief General Said Dere and other officials from Puntland's security forces.

Mr Gorod said in a speech he made that Puntland will be the first region where the integration of forces takes place and told the soldiers he inspected take part in the restoration of peace in the country.

The integration of federal and regional states security forces was meant to form a strong force that can defeat and eliminate Al-Shabab and its affiliates from the country.