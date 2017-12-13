South Africa: Presidency Denounces State of Emergency Reports

The Presidency has rejected reports alleging that the high office has started composing draft regulations for a state of emergency.

"The Presidency rejects the media reports alleging that The Presidency has started composing draft regulations for a state of emergency and that President Jacob Zuma has appointed a team to draw up such regulations.

"The Presidency is not working on regulations for a state of emergency," the Presidency said on Tuesday.

This follows weekend media reports which alleged that for the first time in more than 20 years, the President has started to compose regulations for a state of emergency in terms of the State of Emergency Act 64 of 1997.

In terms of the Constitution, the President can declare a state of emergency when war, invasion, revolt or natural disasters threaten the nation's safety.

Emergency powers have not been used in South Africa since the country's 1994 transition to multi-racial democracy after decades of apartheid rule.