Sudan: Mousa Mohamed Ahmed Discusses With UAE Ambassador Relations Between Two Countries

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Mousa Mohamed Ahmed met, Tuesday, at his office at the Republican Palace the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirate in Khartoum, Hamad Al-Jenebi.

Ambassador al- Jenebi noted in press statements that the meeting has discussed the relations between two countries, describing it as progressing.

He stated that the meeting was fruitful, and has tackled the assistances provided by UAE to the states of Eastern Sudan, besides the joint projects between the UAE Red Crescent and its Sudanese counterpart.