Sudan: Musa Meets UAE Ambassador

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohammed Ahmed met, Wednesday, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Khartoum, Hammad Al-Jeneibi.

The UAE Ambassador said in a press statement that the meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, describing them as strong and developing.

He pointed out that the two sides reviewed the assistances being extended by the UAE to Eastern Sudan besides, the joint projects between the Sudan and the UAE Red Crescents.