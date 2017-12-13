Sudan: Al - Bashir, Faustin Hold Talks On Issues of Common Concern

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer al- Bashir held, yesterday, Monday, closed talks with the President of the Republic of Central Africa, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, at the Guests House, tackled the bilateral relations between the two countries and, the issues of common concern.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Atta Almanan Bakhiet noted in press statements that the President of the Republic has underscored the Sudan's support to the peace and stability in the Central African Republic, enhancement of economic cooperation between the two countries in the coming stage, and the transfer of the Sudan's experiment of national dialogue to CAR.

The State Minister stated that the President of CAR briefed the President of Republic on the overall situations in his country, especially the security situations, indicating that his country needs to move to the stage of national reconciliation between the different disputing groups via benefiting from the Sudan's experiment of national dialogue.

He added that the President of CAR has demanded the President of Republic the expanding of economic cooperation with the Sudan, particularly in the borders' trade, and the training of the CAR forces to enable its strong administration of the country.