12 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al - Bashir, Faustin Hold Talks On Issues of Common Concern

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer al- Bashir held, yesterday, Monday, closed talks with the President of the Republic of Central Africa, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, at the Guests House, tackled the bilateral relations between the two countries and, the issues of common concern.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Atta Almanan Bakhiet noted in press statements that the President of the Republic has underscored the Sudan's support to the peace and stability in the Central African Republic, enhancement of economic cooperation between the two countries in the coming stage, and the transfer of the Sudan's experiment of national dialogue to CAR.

The State Minister stated that the President of CAR briefed the President of Republic on the overall situations in his country, especially the security situations, indicating that his country needs to move to the stage of national reconciliation between the different disputing groups via benefiting from the Sudan's experiment of national dialogue.

He added that the President of CAR has demanded the President of Republic the expanding of economic cooperation with the Sudan, particularly in the borders' trade, and the training of the CAR forces to enable its strong administration of the country.

Sudan

Culture Minister Meets Ambassador of Switzerland to Sudan

The Federal Minister of Culture, al- Tayeb Hhassan Badawi, met, Tuesday, at his office Mr. Daniel Cavani, the Ambassador… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.