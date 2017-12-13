12 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Briefed On Performance of Recruitment Commission, Student's Fund, CIPF

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has been briefed on the overall performance of the recruitment commission for the public service, the Council for International People's Friendship(CIPF), and the student's care fund.

This came during his meeting, Tuesday, at the Council of Ministers, the Cabinet Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, who noted in a press statements to SUNA that the meeting has tackled the necessity for doubling effort for the promotion of work in these institutions, indicating that the FVP has given directives for the development of the CIPF to enable it boosting the people's relations with the world countries.

The Cabinet Minister said that the FVP has underlined role of the recruitment commission in the selection of personnel for the civil service with integrity and transparence via the electronic network, pointing out that the FVP has commended role of the students' care fund in the students care and support.

