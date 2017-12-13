12 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Briefed On Sudan Participation in Bonn Conference On Climate Change

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh was briefed, Tuesday, on the outcomes of Sudan participation on Bonn conference on Climate Change which held recently in Germany.

This came when the FVP met, at his office, Minister of Environment, Dr.Hassan Abdulgader Hilal who stated in a press statement that the conference comes as continuation to Paris2015 Conference and Marrakesh2016 conference, describing Sudan's participation as positive and effective.

He has pointed out that Sudan, during the conference, obtained 42 million dollars for climate change and other 14 million dollars for biological diversity and fighting desertification, affirming Sudan's keenness to work out environment projects to obtain more funding in this connection.

