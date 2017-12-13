Central Africa: President of CAR Leaves to His Country After Visit to Khartoum

Khartoum — The President of Republic of Central Africa, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, has left, yesterday, Monday evening, the country after a one day official visit, during which he held talks with the President of the Republic tackled the bilateral relations between the two countries and the issues of common concern.

The visiting president was seen off at Khartoum airport by the President of the Republic, number of ministers and the state's officials.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Atta Almanan Bakhiet noted in press statements that the visit came in response to an official invitation from President of the Republic, Omer al -Bashir, in context of the significant bilateral relations between the two countries.