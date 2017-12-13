Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Meets Dr.salahudeen

Khartoum — The National Congress and Aleslah Alaan parties reviewed, Tuesday, the implementation of recommendations worked out by workshop concerning the political reform until the holding of the 2020 elections.

Chairman of Aleslah Alaan, (Reform Now), Dr. Ghazi Salahudden who met, at the Presidential Palace, the Assistant of the President of the Republic and the NC Deputy Chairman for Party Affairs, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed has pointed out in press statements that the two parties discussed means for making change towards the good governance and reactivation of the political movement, in general, via encouraging the political parties to re-integration and coalition.

Dr. Salahudeen has underlined that all the issues are supposed to be submitted to the Higher Committee Assigned to follow up the implementation of the dialogue's outcomes which is headed by the President of the Republic.