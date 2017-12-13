Sudan: NC, Reform Now Parties Discuss Implementation of Recommendations of Workshop On Political Process

Khartoum — The National Congress Party and the party of the Reform Now, have discussed means of implementation of the recommendations of the workshop recently held for discussing the reform of the political process till date of the upcoming elections in 2020.

The Chairman of the Reform Now Party, Dr. Ghazi Salahul Eddin, in press statements, following his meeting, Tuesday, at the Republican Palace the assistant of the President of the Republic, the Deputy Chairman of the NC for the Party's Affairs, engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud, noted that the meeting has discussed how to make a change towards the good governance, and to find means for bushing the political movement generally through the political parties, and to encourage it to integrate, and make alliance to decrease the active political bloc in the country , and guide it towards identified directions.

Ghazi assumed that the issues discussed in the meeting should be summited to the higher committee for the follow up of the implementation of the recommendations of the national dialogue, headed by president of republic, Omer al- Bashir, for the designation of directives in this regard till the elections of 2020, "which we hope it would be a turning point in the country's political process", he added.