12 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NC, Reform Now Parties Discuss Implementation of Recommendations of Workshop On Political Process

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The National Congress Party and the party of the Reform Now, have discussed means of implementation of the recommendations of the workshop recently held for discussing the reform of the political process till date of the upcoming elections in 2020.

The Chairman of the Reform Now Party, Dr. Ghazi Salahul Eddin, in press statements, following his meeting, Tuesday, at the Republican Palace the assistant of the President of the Republic, the Deputy Chairman of the NC for the Party's Affairs, engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud, noted that the meeting has discussed how to make a change towards the good governance, and to find means for bushing the political movement generally through the political parties, and to encourage it to integrate, and make alliance to decrease the active political bloc in the country , and guide it towards identified directions.

Ghazi assumed that the issues discussed in the meeting should be summited to the higher committee for the follow up of the implementation of the recommendations of the national dialogue, headed by president of republic, Omer al- Bashir, for the designation of directives in this regard till the elections of 2020, "which we hope it would be a turning point in the country's political process", he added.

Sudan

Ambassador - Al-Basher Participation in Summit Affirms Stance Towards Palestinian Issue

Sudan's Ambassador to Turkey, Yousef Al-Kordofani has underlined that the participation of President Al-Basher in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.