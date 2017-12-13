12 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Sudan Participates in AU Statistical Meetings

Khartoum — Sudan participated in the 11th annual meeting of the African Union Committee on Statistics at the level of the Directors General of the African Statistical Offices, which was held in Nouakchott on 9-11 December 2017.

Sudan's delegation to the meetings was headed by the Director General of the Central Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Karamalla Ali Abdul Gabar.

The meetings were attended by all the African countries, in addition to representatives of the concerned AU bodies, the African Development Bank, the African Union Economic Commission, the United Nations agencies and the international partners.

