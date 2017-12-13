Sudan: MoU Between FM Diplomatic Center and Geneva-Based South Studies Center

Khartoum — A memorandum of Understanding on training and capacity building signed, Tuesday, in Geneva between the Foreign Ministry Center for Diplomatic Studies and Research and the South Studies Center.

Sudan Permanent Representative to the UN, Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail, signed for Sudan and the Deputy Director of the South Studies Center, signed for the center which works in training and capacity building fields.

Following the signing ceremony, the two sides discussed the proposed training projects, specially, the projects which will be funded by the donors, in addition to, the possibility for coordination between the mission and the center for holding training courses in Khartoum and Geneva.