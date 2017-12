Khartoum — The State Minister for Defense, General, Ali Mohammed Salem met, Tuesday, at his office, the Wali (governor) of Gadaref, Mirghani Saleh Idriss.

The Wali, during the meeting, has affirmed the stability of the security situations in the state, explaining a number of arrangements taken by his state to secure harvest operations and the protection of the farmers.

The meeting also, discussed the implementation of some development and services projects.