Sudan: State Minister for Defense Affirms Sudan Readiness to Host Anti-Terrorism-Initiatives

Khartoum, Dexc.12 (SUNA) - The State Minister for Defense, patron of the Mine Action Program in Sudan, General, Ali Mohammed Salem has lauded the cooperation between the National Mine Action Center in Sudan, the Arab Regional Cooperation Program on Mine Action and the Geneva-based Center Of humanitarian demining activities.

General, Salem addressing a workshop on the on the dangers of mines and the unexploded ordnance which held, today, Tuesday, at the Grand Holiday Villa, Khartoum, welcomed the organization of the workshop in Sudan, affirming the country's readiness to host any initiative aims at the rehabilitation and development the Arab abilities in the field of mine action.

The Head of the UN Mine Action Office in Sudan has described Sudan's organization to the workshop as practical step to support the rehabilitation and training of the concerned cadres.