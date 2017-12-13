12 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: State Minister for Defense Affirms Sudan Readiness to Host Anti-Terrorism-Initiatives

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum, Dexc.12 (SUNA) - The State Minister for Defense, patron of the Mine Action Program in Sudan, General, Ali Mohammed Salem has lauded the cooperation between the National Mine Action Center in Sudan, the Arab Regional Cooperation Program on Mine Action and the Geneva-based Center Of humanitarian demining activities.

General, Salem addressing a workshop on the on the dangers of mines and the unexploded ordnance which held, today, Tuesday, at the Grand Holiday Villa, Khartoum, welcomed the organization of the workshop in Sudan, affirming the country's readiness to host any initiative aims at the rehabilitation and development the Arab abilities in the field of mine action.

The Head of the UN Mine Action Office in Sudan has described Sudan's organization to the workshop as practical step to support the rehabilitation and training of the concerned cadres.

Sudan

Ambassador - Al-Basher Participation in Summit Affirms Stance Towards Palestinian Issue

Sudan's Ambassador to Turkey, Yousef Al-Kordofani has underlined that the participation of President Al-Basher in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.