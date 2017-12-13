12 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher Leaves for Turkey for Islamic Summit

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher left, Tuesday, for Turkey leading Sudan's delegation participating in the Emergency Summit of the Islamic Cooperation Organization(ICO) which is scheduled to start sessions, tomorrow, Wednesday, in Istanbul.

The President as seen off, at Khartoum airport by the First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh and a number of ministers.

THE State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hammed Mumtaz has affirmed the importance of the emergency summit which will discuss the implications of the US recognition of Al- Quds as capital of Israel and the transfer of the US embassy to the town.

Mumtaz has underlined Sudan unshakeable position which rejects the decision of the US President, Donald Trump.

He said the summit is being held at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the current chairman of the ICO, to allow Islamic countries to act in a unified and coordinated manner in the face of these developments.

