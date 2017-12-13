Sudan: President of Republic to Inaugurate Number of Projects During His Due Visit to Northern State

Dongula — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer al -Bashir is due to inaugurate during his coming visit to Northern State, scheduled for 17-18 of current December, in Dongula locality number of the services projects.

The President will also inaugurate during his expected visit to Northern State, the hospital, the Dialysis, treatment and surgery center of the kidney patients of al - Goulid locality, the Technology College , the branch of Omdurman Islamic University, the branch of the Agricultural Banks and to address a mass rally.

The president will attend during his visit to the state the inauguration of the 4 th edition of al- Barkal Festival for Tourism, Culture and Shopping, inaugurate al Barkal economic housing city, and the signing of 400 contracts for housing units in al Daba and Halfa localities.

The president will also inspect number of the archeological sites, in al Korou, Marawi locality, and attend the symposium to be introduce by Africa International University titled "the history and civilization of al-Dafar Islamic kingdom", and address the meeting with leaderships and sectors of the Northern State.