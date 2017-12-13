Sudan: Culture Minister Meets Ambassador of Switzerland to Sudan

Khartoum — The Federal Minister of Culture, al- Tayeb Hhassan Badawi, met, Tuesday, at his office Mr. Daniel Cavani, the Ambassador of Switzerland to the Sudan.

The meeting has discussed the Sudanese and Swiss relations in reference to the swiss agreement for the peace in the Noba Mountains, meanwhile, the meeting has also discussed means for the enhancement of the cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The culture minister has invited the Swiss government, represented in its ambassador, to participate in the national project for the enhancement of the peace culture, commending their role and support, and presenting invitation to the Swiss Minister of Culture to visit the Sudan for boosting the two countries relations further.

The Ambassador of Switzerland, on his part, has expressed pleasure to work in the Sudan, saying "the Sudan is a country with great civilization, and diverse cultures, and the Sudanese civilization has links with all the African continent".

He described karma festival as a great one, hoping progress and prosperity for the Sudan, welcoming the cultural and societal cooperation between Switzerland and Sudan.