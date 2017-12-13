Cameroon-U.S. Cooperation - New American Wines Enter Market

Distributors of various labels of Cavior have announced the opening of the first American wine shops in the country.

Three labels of a new American wine - Cavior - have been presented to the Cameroonian public in a wine tasting ceremony which took place in Yaounde, Friday December 8, 2017. Cavior which comes to improve the wine quality in Cameroon, according to the Chief of Political and Economic Affairs at the US Embassy in Cameroon Sara Devlin, gives an opportunity to celebrate the growing economic relationship between Cameroon and the United States of America.

Sara Devlin said with the entry into the Cameroonian market of the new American wines from California, the distributors will hire Cameroonians while technology will be transferred and business will be transparent. She announced that besides the three labels of Cavior which were first released in the US in 2014, a new label will be introduced next year.

During last Friday's tasting ceremony, three Cavior labels: White Wine, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon were presented to the public. Heumou Janquine, one of the attendees appreciated the good quality of the wine, indicating that the wine was well refined.

She disclosed that the wine's smoothness was exceptionally wonderful, as compared to others she has consumed in recent times in the country.

Emmanuel Sinke Anyah, another guest confirmed the superior quality of Cavior wines. "This stands as one of the best wines I have ever taken and I will rely on this for every occasion that I have," Sinke noted, taking another quick sip.

According to Bodo Engouda Guy, General Manager of Rainbow Company Sarl; the outfit in charge of import and distribution of Cavior, they decided to bring in the American wines to make a difference in the wine market in the country. He said their first imports were carried out in 2015 and they now have a very large stock which can satisfy consumers over the year 2018.

Bodo Cavior wines are produced by Cavior Beverage and Food Company (CBFC), which through H&H Wine Company created three labels of the best Californian wine. The company has so far released its 2014, 2015 and 2016 vintages.