12 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambian Boxer Foday Off to Fight Senegal's Champion

By Sulayman Bah

Boxer Foday Badjie has left Gambian shores for his proposed fight with Senegal's champion Modou Baba Fall, Foroyaa Sport understands.

The bout, being promoted by Adama Cisse a Senegalese, was initially billed for November 17th in Senegal at the Souvanir before being rescheduled for December 16th.

The combat is being held in commemoration of Mandela Day in Senegal and the winner scoops the Mandela Belt on stake.

Foday is yet to taste defeat boasting twelve wins in thirteen combats with only a single draw to his name.

In recent weeks, he won the All Africa Boxing Championship's super middleweight belt

December 16th's event, will certainly serve as a litmus test and provokes the begging question whether Badjie can rise up to the occasion with a professional opponent now standing in his path.

The duel is aimed at offering the Gambian - who's fighting outside the country for the first time - chance to turn professional but he must attain a certain boxing time or beat Fall who's also Senegal's champion in the 75kg category to attain his dream.

