Gambia: The State of Our Hospitals

editorial

As we move towards the first anniversary of the inauguration of President Barron, it is important to take stock of the state of our hospitals in the country. Generally, investigation has revealed that there is shortage of drugs and qualified personnel in our health facilities. It is therefore important to prepare and address these problems in order to upgrade the quality of life of our people.

It is very common for Foroyaa to receive medical reports from patients, recommending medical treatment abroad. In most cases what is missing is the qualified personnel or relevant equipment to facilitate the treatment. Health requires investment. The most effective form of investment, is investment in people's health. Without a healthy people you cannot have a healthy nation. Let us give priority to the health of the people and promote the general welfare of our citizens.