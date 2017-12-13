12 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Coach Hopeful of Ending Brikama's 6-Year Title Wait

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yankuba Jallow

Gaffer Modou Lamin Nyassi is hopeful of ending Brikama United's six-year title drought. The Sateba Boys tied Real de Banjul to a one-all draw at home to the Boxbar stadium outfit on Saturday.

Outcome of the game leaves Brikama sitting at third place - a point behind joint-table toppers Banjul United and Gamtel who are both on seven points each.

Following these strides, coach Modou Lamin Nyassi is buoyed up of not only joining the race for the title but scooping the league staked prize as well.

'The players' performance is very good and not bad. We are still a young team and we are hopeful to win the league this time around,' Nyassi says in the aftermath of his side's 1-1 draw with Real.

'We were playing flat three but before we come into the system, we realised, Real (De Banjul) capitalised and penalised us,' he said.

Up next for Brikama is a pulsating cracking duel with third-from-bottom Steve Biko FC on Sunday.

Gambia

Govt Strengthens National Security Structures

The National Security adviser at the Office of the President has disclosed that The Gambia is in the process of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.