Gambia: Coach Hopeful of Ending Brikama's 6-Year Title Wait

Gaffer Modou Lamin Nyassi is hopeful of ending Brikama United's six-year title drought. The Sateba Boys tied Real de Banjul to a one-all draw at home to the Boxbar stadium outfit on Saturday.

Outcome of the game leaves Brikama sitting at third place - a point behind joint-table toppers Banjul United and Gamtel who are both on seven points each.

Following these strides, coach Modou Lamin Nyassi is buoyed up of not only joining the race for the title but scooping the league staked prize as well.

'The players' performance is very good and not bad. We are still a young team and we are hopeful to win the league this time around,' Nyassi says in the aftermath of his side's 1-1 draw with Real.

'We were playing flat three but before we come into the system, we realised, Real (De Banjul) capitalised and penalised us,' he said.

Up next for Brikama is a pulsating cracking duel with third-from-bottom Steve Biko FC on Sunday.