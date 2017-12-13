12 December 2017

Gambia/Ghana: Ghana Hosts Gambia At Return Leg

GFF News-The Gambia Women's U-17 Scorpions will play return to the Black Maidens in the second and final round of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifier slated for Saturday 23rd December 2017 in Cape Coast.

The Gambian teenagers are hopeful to overturn a 5-1 deficit when they square off their counterparts in the return leg at the weekend. The Gambia's only goal at the home leg was scored by Fatoumata Sowe with a thunderous but coiling free kick although the visitors won heavily 5-1 at the end of regular time.

The girls are gingered with the possible return of captain and play maker Aminata Camara who missed the home leg due to bereavement Aminata together with Ola Buwaro and Catherine Jatta registered for the Gambia when they deservedly outclassed Sierra Leone in the first round of the series.

The team is expected to leave Banjul on Thursday 21st Dec for Accra before going further north to Cape Coast.

Meanwhile the team is winding up their local technical preparation at the Independence Stadium in Bakau under the tutelage of Coach Abdoulie Bojang.

