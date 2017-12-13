Mozambique: Thousands of Tourists Denied Entry Due to Faulty Passport Machines

Hundreds of tourists on a cruise ship were denied entry to Mozambique on Sunday due to the malfunctioning passport-reading machine of the immigration authorities.

The wealthy visitors would have had six hours to spend cash in downtown Maputo - an area which the government is supposed to be promoting as a tourist destination - but instead had to stay on board.

According to @Verdade, a similar situation happened a few weeks ago where cruise passengers prefered the comfort of the boat to queuing for hours for a visa.

A few years ago, Mozambique became part of the tourist itinerary of cruises departing from South Africa and sailing through the warm waters of the Indian Ocean.

But the obstacles created by the National Migration Service (SENAMI) do not stop at the delay, @Verdade knew during the first session of the Tourism Forum, led by the Prime Minister, that the institution answering to the Ministry of Interior decided to add another US $1 to the cost of the visa, "to pay the form".

Osorio Lucas, the executive director of Maputo Port, revealed that even when it is not necessary to go through the queue for visas, when visitors come from Southern African countries, most tourists prefer to stay in the vessel, where in addition to the comfort of their cabin, food and beverage, there re several leisure options that are not available in the city.

"Insecurity, a negative image of the city, a lack of tourist itineraries and content capable of attracting tourists" are some of the factors that, according to Lucas, contributes to the 20 000 visitors who have passed through Porto last year not becoming 20 000 tourists to the country.

