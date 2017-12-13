Liberia: 'Encourage Girls to Pursue Careers in ICT'

Photo: Liberian Observer

The Founder and CEO of the Women's Information Communication Technology, Incorporated (WICT), Asatta Gborlee, has said that women's empowerment is one of the key factors that will be responsible for the growth and development of Liberia.

According to Gborlee, studies have shown that women face a variety of problems due to the lack of education, information and empowerment.

Madam Gborlee made the statement at a one-day ICT awareness program for girls under the theme, 'Encouraging Girls to Pursue Careers in ICT.'

She said giving the right information to girls can empower and protect them from some of life's challenges.

It is equally important that girls receive quality education in order to ensure appropriate learning outcomes for the good of Liberia, she said.

The WICT CEO stressed that technology is a very powerful tool for education, saying that in Liberia the lack of access to technology is a serious threat to society that stretches the margin of the gender gap.

Girls and women have less access to technology, leading to their educational and economic opportunities being "greatly reduced," said Gborlee.

Developing programs and initiatives that teach and expose girls to computers and tablets from early stages is crucial for their development.

WICT is a nongovernmental organization founded to promote technology among women and girls, thereby equalizing the ICT gender ratio. The organization is currently conducting free after school computer training for girls in schools in Montserrado County.

The organization is at the same time calling on international NGOs, well-meaning citizens, Lonestar MTN, Orange, LIBTELCO and others to provide them with computers and other equipment to help expand computer training for girls.