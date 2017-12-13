13 December 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Ghana: Zimbabwean Munhuwani New Allianz Ghana CEO

By Russel Adadevoh

Accra — ALLIANZ Group, the global insurance and asset management firm, has appointed Zimbabwean Darlington Munhuwani as its Chief Executive Officer for Ghana.

He will be responsible for non-life insurance.

Munhuwani has over 25 years' experience gained in Botswana, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

"We are fortunate to have in Darlington Munhuwani a dynamic, truly pan-African insurance expert on board to lead our future growth and build our brand in Ghana, already one of our most important markets in the continent and with so much potential," said Coenraad Vrolijk, Allianz CEO for Africa.

The Zimbabwean joins Allianz from Aon where he was the Regional Director/Controller responsible for Global and Multinational clients.

Munhuwani is an associate of Insurance Institute of South Africa and completed the Programme for Management Development from the Gordon Institute of Business Science / University of Pretoria.

He has held various positions in charity and business clubs, such as Rotary and Toastmasters International where he is the past President.

