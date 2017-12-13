South Africa: Scammers Devise Festive Season Trickery

Johannesburg — CONSUMERS have been alerted to a new banking scam ahead of the festive season.

To carry out their devious plan, fraudsters remotely take control of the victim's personal computer over the internet and gain access to their online banking profile.

They are sending unsuspecting consumers fake emails notifying them that fraud has occurred on their respective bank accounts' or credit cards.

Afterwards, the customer receives a call from a fraudster claiming to be from their bank and offers to help block any fraudulent transactions by first requesting the customer to install "protection" software on their computer, which allows the fraudster to gain full control of the computer remotely.

Kovelin Naidoo, Cyber Security Officer at First Nation Bank (FNB), said fraudsters were employing carefully constructed scamming tactics with the ability to trick even the most vigilant customer.

The official thus urged customers to be careful especially ahead of the festive season.

"If someone calls you (client) and requests your personal banking details or to install remote access software on your computer, please end the phone call and contact your banks' fraud contact centre," Naidoo said.

The expert said as access to banking services through digital channels continued growing, so did the prevalence of banking scams.

"Therefore we urge consumers to always be vigilant and familiarise themselves with the different types of digital banking fraud, as well as the security measures provided by their respective banks."