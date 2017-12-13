A missing woman was found dead on Karbonkelberg in Hout Bay on Tuesday, Western Cape police have confirmed.

Spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said it was suspected that the woman, 32, fell while walking on the mountain.

Wilderness Search and Rescue's (WSAR) Johan Marais said a search for a missing person started on Monday night after they received three separate reports of a "shouting woman".

The operation carried on late into the night with windy conditions hampering the search, which covered an extensive area.

The search resumed on Tuesday morning after conditions compelled WSAR to temporarily call off the operation.

The woman's body was later located on the mountain and airlifted off its slopes, Marais said.

Van Wyk said the Malawian woman was identified by her husband and an inquest docket has been opened.

Source: News24