13 December 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Volunteer Dropped for Supporting LPM

By Luqman Cloete

Drought relief volunteer and Keetmanshoop resident Charles Jossop claims he was dismissed for supporting the Landless People's Movement (LPM).

He said Keetmanshoop rural constituency councillor Elias Kharuxab, representing Swapo in the //Karas regional council, told him two weeks ago that he had to be replaced with someone who held the same "political ideology".

Jossop claimed the regional councillor told him he was disappointed in him when he heard that Jossop supported the LPM, saying he would be questioned for associating with someone who was not a Swapo member.

"I do not understand why people with potential like you join newly established organisations instead of long-standing organisations, which will take you far in life," Kharuxab allegedly told Jossop.

According to Jossop, he responded by saying: "I know who I am, what I need, and where I am going, and that I am not uncertain about the future."

When contacted for comment, Kharuxab yesterday denied that he had given Jossop his marching orders because of his affiliation to the LPM.

The regional councillor claimed that he had no option but to seek another volunteer to help distribute drought relief to residents of Keetmanshoop's Krönlein suburb, as Jossop was apparently unreachable most of the time.

"I still have a good relationship with Jossop," he insisted.

However, Kharuxab admitted having expressed concern to Jossop about their different political ideologies and that it could impact their work relations.

"Because of our different ideologies, in future the two of us may not agree on how to approach or address some issues within the constituency," Kharuxab said.

