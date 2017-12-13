13 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Al Hoceima Events - Trial Postponed to Dec. 19 Before Casablanca Appeal Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

Casablanca — The Casablanca Appeal Court postponed, Tuesday, the trial of suspects implicated in the events of the city of Al Hoceima to December 19 due to defence speeches over technicalities.

The public prosecutor at the court said, in a statement to the press, that the hearing took place in normal conditions, in the presence of all the suspects, except for one of them who was sick, as well as their lawyers, relatives and media outlets.

He said that, at the beginning, the defence continued, for the fourth hearing in a row, the presentation of preliminary requests and technicalities concerning the invalidity of the minutes of the preliminary investigation and the summoning of its authors, some administrative officials, former ministers and secretaries general of some political parties.

The accused's lawyers also required the summoning of some intellectuals, the director of Radio and TV national company (SNRT), the director of 2M TV channel and the director of a regional radio channel in Casablanca, he said.

The defence requested, before the court adjourns, to postpone the hearing due to tiredness and resume defence speeches on requests and technicalities in the next hearing, while the prosecution refered the matter to the court's assessment, the public prosecutor underlined.

Each of the suspects are standing trial for undermining the State's domestic security, sabotage, murder and looting attempts, and for accepting money and other material means to fund propaganda meant to prejudice Morocco's unity and sovereignty.

They are also sued for shaking citizens' loyalty towards the Moroccan State and national institutions, participating in the organization of an unauthorized protest and holding unauthorized public rallies.

Morocco

Morocco Calls for Bolstering Joint Arab Economic Action

Morocco's State Secretary for Foreign Trade, Rkia Derham, called on Sunday in Buenos Aires for strengthening joint Arab… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.