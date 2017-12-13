Morocco: Al Hoceima Events - Trial Postponed to Dec. 19 Before Casablanca Appeal Court

Casablanca — The Casablanca Appeal Court postponed, Tuesday, the trial of suspects implicated in the events of the city of Al Hoceima to December 19 due to defence speeches over technicalities.

The public prosecutor at the court said, in a statement to the press, that the hearing took place in normal conditions, in the presence of all the suspects, except for one of them who was sick, as well as their lawyers, relatives and media outlets.

He said that, at the beginning, the defence continued, for the fourth hearing in a row, the presentation of preliminary requests and technicalities concerning the invalidity of the minutes of the preliminary investigation and the summoning of its authors, some administrative officials, former ministers and secretaries general of some political parties.

The accused's lawyers also required the summoning of some intellectuals, the director of Radio and TV national company (SNRT), the director of 2M TV channel and the director of a regional radio channel in Casablanca, he said.

The defence requested, before the court adjourns, to postpone the hearing due to tiredness and resume defence speeches on requests and technicalities in the next hearing, while the prosecution refered the matter to the court's assessment, the public prosecutor underlined.

Each of the suspects are standing trial for undermining the State's domestic security, sabotage, murder and looting attempts, and for accepting money and other material means to fund propaganda meant to prejudice Morocco's unity and sovereignty.

They are also sued for shaking citizens' loyalty towards the Moroccan State and national institutions, participating in the organization of an unauthorized protest and holding unauthorized public rallies.