Dear Bunmi,

A close friend has just been diagonised with ovarian cancer. We're all devastated as she had no serious symptoms. Yet it is believed that when caught early, the disease is treatable. My friends and I are eager to know what to do to prevent having it.

Mopelola, by e-mail.

Dear Mopelola,

Ovarian cancer, sadly, affects a lot of women every year as it is the fifth most common cancer in women. Yet awareness of the condition is still low as many women do not know what symptoms to look out for, leading to every low survival rate. Here are some guidelines given by medical experts to help awareness of the disease:

Those at risk: Ovarian cancer can develop at any age but is most common after menopause. In nine out of ten cases, there is no family history of ovarian cancer, so any woman can be affected. Early detection is essential. Currently most women receive a diagnosis after the cancer has spread to other parts of the body and this reduces the chances of a cure.

Early symptoms: These can be difficult to detect so it's important women are aware of possible symptoms and keep a diary of their experiences to discuss with their doctor.

Among early tell-tale signs are: Pelvic or abdominal pain, bloating; feeling full quickly when eating and loss of appetite, painful sex, constipation, need to urinate frequently, tiredness. These symptoms in themselves do not point to ovarian cancer, but if you experience any of them consistently over a period of a few weeks then you should make an appointment to see your doctor.

Diagnosis: Your doctor will examine you and any diagnosis will be based on a blood test, an ultrasound scan or by referral to a cancer specialist at your nearest hospital.

Treatment: The good news is that, providing the cancer is caught early, there is a 90 per cent chance you will survive. So remember the symptoms and see your doctor for more advice. Also take a look at wwwovarian.org.uk.