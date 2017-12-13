Malawi: Standard Bank Honours Its Employees

Lilongwe — Standard Bank employee receives her girl mentorship certificate from UNICEF representative Johannes Wedenig and being congratulated by Standard Bank CEO-pic by Lisa Kadango Vintulla

Standard Bank in partnership with UNICEF on Tuesday presented certificates to its employees in Lilongwe in recognition of their service to the community and the nation on girl child mentorship.

Speaking at the function, the bank's CEO Temwani Simwaka said the bank employees have excelled in their role as mentors of school girls across the country.

She said the employees decided to dedicate and sacrifice their free time to imparting knowledge to the young girls of the country as a selfless effort to give back to Mother Malawi.

Simwaka revealed the Bank came up with the girl mentorship partnership after coming across startling numbers of 4.5 million children enrolled in public primary schools.

She said 57 per cent of the girls in the schools faced the certainty of dropping out due to challenges related to poverty, child marriages and dire lack of inspiration and guidance.

"According to statistics, only 34 per cent of the girls transitioned to secondary schools, a situation which is worrisome," bemoaned Simwaka.

She stressed that the bank decided to partner with UNICEF using its employees as mentors and role models to achieve the noble endeavour to bring back the young girls to school.

"I am pleased to note that over 100 girls have benefited from our program, particularly from Dedza, and that Salima and Mangochi are also going to benefit on the same," added the Standard Bank Chief Executive.

The mentorship targets girls from Standard 5 to 8 in 79 primary Schools and covers three pillars namely career development, financial literacy and counselling on how to avoid early child marriages.

The girls are also given guidance on what subjects to concentrate on based on their future career and university course preference.

In his remarks, UNICEF Representative to Malawi, Johannes Wedeing commended Standard Bank for initiating the Girl Mentorship Program.

He pledged continued UNICEF support to the bank to intervene in girl child education to ensure that no girl is left out of the schooling system.

"We will continue to work hand in hand with the bank as well as other stakeholders to encourage girls to remain in schools," said Wedenig.

He said the initiative is very significant and that there was need to engage various stakeholders to mentor the young girls in the country.

According to Wedeing, UNICEF recently met with other Company CEO's to have a general understanding on how other key players could contribute jointly to priorities that add value to young girls' education and bring different ideas to support the same in Malawi.

He appealed to private sectors to come on board and contribute jointly towards girls' mentorship as part of working together around priorities that have national significance such as education.

Wedeing said the collaboration would assist in dealing with the current situation of bringing girls back in school to have long lasting impact results.