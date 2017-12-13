Malawi: Fredokiss Takes His Ghetto Gospel to Mzuzu in Style

Ghetto King Kong Fredokiss - real name is Penjani Kalua who addresses day-to-day social issues in his songs took Mzuzu City by storm when he performed to a free concert at Mzuzu Stadium coming in a private chopper.

Organisations that supported the free show include UNFPA, African Parks, NBS Bank, British High Commission, Mbaula.org, Irish Ambassador, American Ambassador, German Ambassador, Population Services International (PSI), Kwese TV and Itel.

PSI and UNFPA mounted mobile clinics and information booths on sexual and reproductive health issues targeting the youth.

The rapper mesmerises throusands of patrons with his open minded songs , speaking about social ills from the song Malamulo Khumi a mu Ghetto, Fredokiss presents the 10 commandments of ghetto life

Malamulowa ndi a mu ghetto... awa ndi malamulo khumi mu ghetto... ..one, kusunga chinsinsi nkofunika, kambakamba akhalira deal zikanika, zikanika zinthu zoti zikanachitika...

In the ghetto, where life is harsh, survival depends on one's discipline in keeping friends' secrets. Saving money is also paramount. Womanising, which brings down empires, is discouraged.

In Zautsiru featuring Young Kay (rebranded as Hyphen) and Martse. The song talks about the injustices that people from the ghetto suffer in the hands of government.

The song opens with the persona declaring that he hates mediocrity. He then tackles poverty, disease and power outages, challenges that have hit people living in the ghettos hard.

Then, the persona takes a swipe at amwenye alleging that some mistreat Malawians when doing their business but in the end the same Malawians end up helping them get rich.

In Dear Jah Jah featuring Angie and 4Sight, Fredokiss turns to God for answers to the problems people face.

After realising that earthly leaders have failed the ghetto people, Fredokiss reaches out to Jah and asks Him how ghetto youths like him can be blessed.

He sings: "Dear Jah Jah/Ndakumverani mbiri, mwadalitsa ambiri/Dear Jah Jah why can't you hear me/Dear Jah Jah ndipange bwanji kuti mundione, mwina mwina nane zanga ndi kusintha."

Fredokiss previous concerts were held in Blantyre and Lilongwe.