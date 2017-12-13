Malawi: All Set for Carlsberg National Pool Tournament

The much awaited K3 000 000 Carlsberg Malawi Special Brew National Pool Championship will be concluded this week Saturday, December 16 2017 at Sitting Room Club in Chitawira in Blantyre.

The competition which commenced in November this year had a total of 97 participating teams which were coming from the four regions of Malawi namely Nothern, Southern, Central and Eastern region respectively.

Out of the 97 teams only 12 have made it into the national finals and according to the results Southern region have produced three teams which are Young Snipers, Formula 1 and Big Tings.

Central region will be represented by FIB, Oriental Thunders A, Oriental Thunders B and Pool Masters and Northern region will have Paris 1, Paris 2 and Anifield whereas Eastern region is being represented by Balaka Young Snipers and Mandebvu.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Chairperson of the competition Nason Chingwalu said everything is set and all the qualified teams have confirmed their availabilty and have also promised all pool lovers from Southern region to come in their large numbers to witness the talent and skills.

"Our aim when we were introducing this competition was to take the pool game to the higher level whereby all people will play the game. We also wanted to keep the youth busy other than involving themselves in immoral behaviours," said Chingwalu.

According to Chingwalu champion of the competition will go away with K650,000, while runners up will receive K500,000, with third placed team getting K300,000 and the fourth team is expected to pocket K200,000.