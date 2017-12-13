Angola: Centre Military Region Gains New Training Infrastructures

Huambo — Two new training schools built in the Centre Military Region are to start activities next year in the central Huambo Province, in the ambit of the programme of improving the preparedness level of the country's military effectives.

The new infrastructures are the Higher Military Institute and the Officers Training School, which will reinforce the already existent Soldiers Academic Training and Instruction Centre, the Military Cars and Tank Drivers School, as well as the academic schools of the Air Force and Navy.

Speaking to ANGOP last Tuesday, the commander of the Centre Military Region, Dinis Segunda Lucama, said that the new military training infrastructures will consolidate the status of this region in terms of producing cadres for the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

The Centre Military Region comprises the provinces of Huambo, Benguela, Bie and Cuanza Sul.