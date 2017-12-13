13 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Centre Military Region Gains New Training Infrastructures

Tagged:

Related Topics

Huambo — Two new training schools built in the Centre Military Region are to start activities next year in the central Huambo Province, in the ambit of the programme of improving the preparedness level of the country's military effectives.

The new infrastructures are the Higher Military Institute and the Officers Training School, which will reinforce the already existent Soldiers Academic Training and Instruction Centre, the Military Cars and Tank Drivers School, as well as the academic schools of the Air Force and Navy.

Speaking to ANGOP last Tuesday, the commander of the Centre Military Region, Dinis Segunda Lucama, said that the new military training infrastructures will consolidate the status of this region in terms of producing cadres for the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

The Centre Military Region comprises the provinces of Huambo, Benguela, Bie and Cuanza Sul.

Angola

Germany Pledges to Contribute Towards Refugee Response

The German government has pledged to contribute more than K8 million (700, 000 Euros) towards the United Nations High… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.