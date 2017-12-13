Blantyre — Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA) has advised consumers in the country to refrain from buying from sellers who use plastic cups as a measuring instrument for selling their commodities in different marketing places.

It has become normal that every individual selling produce such as groundnuts, beans and rice is no longer using a certified weighing scale but a cup which has been deliberately altered to reduce its size.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency on Monday, CAMA Executive Director John Kapito said the association is aware of the issue and has since called on consumers to desist from buying from sellers who engage in the malpractice.

He said the tendency is uncalled for as it affects the promotion of fair trade between the buyers and sellers.

"The fact that these cups are manipulated in size such that two cups which used to be an equivalent to a kilogram is less than a kilogram, is uncalled for.

"We, therefore, ask the buyers to stop buying from such people because they are being exploited and they deserve to get the value for their money," he said.

One of the sellers of beans and groundnuts in Limbe Market, Joseph Mpahiwa told Mana that it is cheap to use cups as measuring instruments for selling their produce than weighing scales.

"For small scale businesses like us, the cost of buying weighing scales is almost the same with the starting capital. As such, we prefer to use plastic cups as a measuring tool in undertaking our businesses," he said.

Mpahiwa clearly said the manipulated plastic cup was the only way to maximize returns.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Bureau of Standards Director General Davlin Chokazinga has said it is out of their mandate to monitor the use of plastic cups as a measuring tool for selling products even though it concerns trading activities.