South Africa: News24 Edge, W24 Win At Digital Media Africa Awards 2017

Media24 has come out shining at the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) Digital Media Africa Awards 2017, scooping four accolades from 10 categories, it was announced on Tuesday.

The awards, presented by WAN-IFRA, recognise publishers who have adopted digital media and mobile strategies as part of their total product offering to adapt to the major changes in how people consume news and information.

The News24 Edge app came out tops in two categories: best news mobile service and best innovation/new product.

"News24 is a long-established premium online news source", WAN-IFRA said in a statement, adding that News24Edge seeks to up the ante with increased personalisation, artificial intelligence and user interaction. "That, combined with 'ease of use and intuitiveness', clearly impressed the judges."

News24 Edge's win in the new product category was summed up by one judge as "strong news content married to an excellent app".

W24 took the award for best in lifestyle, sports or entertainment website.

"Of all the positive comments from the judges, the word 'fresh' came up repeatedly for W24 which is exactly what's needed from a site appealing to 'millennial women with a flair for fashion and a passion for all things lifestyle'. Easy, natural navigation and engaging content saw the site score strongly with the panel," the statement read.

Other winners included the Tiso Blackstar Group and Kenya's Nation Media Group.

The News24 Edge app has also placed SA digital media on the global stage after it was crowned joint best app in the world in October at the World Digital Media Awards in Berlin.

Download News24 Edge: News24 Edge

Get all the breaking news first and you can select your interests from News24.com's top quality journalism to get more of what you really want to read. Edge has your preferences covered; from sport and entertainment to the best in food, health, motoring, travel and more - News24 Edge brings you all the stories that you are interested in.

Source: News24