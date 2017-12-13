13 December 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Sunday Chanda Tells Kambwili to Stay Away From PF Issues

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evans Mulenga

Patriotic Front Media Director Sunday Chanda has taken on Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba for commenting on the Social Media Administrators' workshop that was held on the Copperbelt recently advising him to stay away from certain issues.

Chanda in his statement to set the record straight said Social Media is new media and the party will continue to build capacity of its communication infrastructure without any apologies to the NDC.

He has claimed that the Copperbelt Social Media Administrators meeting was never attended by any single Government official.

"Government officials attending the meeting only exist in the NDC leader's world of imagination. While an invitation had been extended to Mr. Amos Chanda, but apologies were made as he had other commitments," he said.

Chanda added that Kambwili, the NDC political consultant, has been spending sleepless nights over the party's workshop in Kitwe.

"The Social Media Consultative meeting was not funded by any Government department but the Patriotic Front Media Department. For the NDC leader's benefit, this was the second meeting to be held on the Copperbelt while several others have been held in Lusaka Province," hee added.

"One thing he knows however is that a mobilized and highly effective PF Media will shorten his lies even further. He knows that an organized social media team will be a nightmare for him as it will cut his lies to size in real time," Chanda stated.

Zambia

University Students Boycott Classes Over Meal Allowance

Students at the Copperbelt University have refused to get back to class despite calm returning at the higher institution… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.