South Africa: No Extended Liquor Trading Hours During ANC Conference - Gauteng MEC

The Gauteng Liquor Board will not grant permission to any liquor outlets or alcohol-selling venues intending to extend their trading hours to cater for the upcoming ANC conference this weekend, the provincial government announced on Tuesday.

Economic Development, Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Lebogang Maile said in a statement that he had noted media reports stating that a number of liquor outlets were preparing to "cash-in" during the conference.

The conference will be held at the Nasrec Expo Centre between December 16 and 20.

"As far as we are concerned, scores of delegates, including dignitaries, international guests and foreign media will flock to Gauteng this week ahead of the ANC's 54th National Conference," he said.

"The conference will bring some economic spin-offs, especially for the hospitality sector. Liquor trading hours will not be extended, even though by law we have the discretion to do so."

Outlets that sold liquor illegally during the conference would "face the wrath of the law", Maile said.

He said inspectors would be on the look-out and work closely with law enforcement agencies.

"We will be conducting impromptu raids to monitor all outlets." he said.

