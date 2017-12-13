12 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: No Extended Liquor Trading Hours During ANC Conference - Gauteng MEC

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Gauteng Liquor Board will not grant permission to any liquor outlets or alcohol-selling venues intending to extend their trading hours to cater for the upcoming ANC conference this weekend, the provincial government announced on Tuesday.

Economic Development, Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Lebogang Maile said in a statement that he had noted media reports stating that a number of liquor outlets were preparing to "cash-in" during the conference.

The conference will be held at the Nasrec Expo Centre between December 16 and 20.

"As far as we are concerned, scores of delegates, including dignitaries, international guests and foreign media will flock to Gauteng this week ahead of the ANC's 54th National Conference," he said.

"The conference will bring some economic spin-offs, especially for the hospitality sector. Liquor trading hours will not be extended, even though by law we have the discretion to do so."

Outlets that sold liquor illegally during the conference would "face the wrath of the law", Maile said.

He said inspectors would be on the look-out and work closely with law enforcement agencies.

"We will be conducting impromptu raids to monitor all outlets." he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Judgment Day for State Capture Order Application vs Zuma

Judgment is expected in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday on the DA's application for an order that President Jacob… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.