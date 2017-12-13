13 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Libolo Win, Lead Group B of African Championship

Luanda — Angola's Sport Libolo e Benfica team are leading group B of the African Champion Clubs Cup in male basketball with four points, following a victory last Tuesday over GSP of Algeria, by 87-84, in a second round match.

The best scorer of the game was Algeria's Mohamed Harat with 25 points, followed by Libolo's Olímpio Cipriano with 19 points.

In the next round, on Wednesday, Sport Libolo e Benfica will face the Union Sportive Monastir of Tunisia.

Angola has another team in this continental competition, Interclube.

