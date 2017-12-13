13 December 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ambassador Prays for Nigeria, Russia Final

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Nigeria, Nikolay Udovichenko has said that he is looking forward to Nigeria and Russia clashing in the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday, 15th July 2018.

"I want to congratulate the NFF and the Super Eagles for Nigeria's qualification for the FIFA World Cup. Please be assured that the Russian Federation is fully ready to host the competition. We have received a lot of requests from the host cities on what special characteristics the Nigerian team have. They want to be fully prepared in all aspects to receive the Super Eagles.

"From the depth of my heart, I am hoping that your team makes it to the final in Moscow on 15th July, to play against Russia."

Udovichenko spoke on Tuesday afternoon as he received a delegation from the Nigeria Football Federation, led by its President, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick.

Pinnick thanked the Ambassador for his good wishes, while noting that Nigeria's first feel of Russian soil ahead of the FIFA World Cup ended in a sweet victory over Argentina in a friendly match in Krasnodar. "We helped you to beat Argentina because they had beaten your team in another friendly a few days earlier.

"We have good relationship with the Russian Football Federation, and we desire to establish good relationship with your embassy here so that ourselves and other Nigerians going to the FIFA World Cup will have no problems with regards to entry visa."

Pinnick stated that the NFF has come forward this early to parley with the embassy because the football body is keen to have all visa applications treated and dispensed with latest end of April 2018.

Consul of the Embassy, Mr. Diuitri explained that football fans wishing to be at the FIFA World Cup finals in 2018 must have their match tickets and Fan ID, "which will enable them to travel round Russia during the finals at no extra cost."

Also at the meeting were Dr. Mohammed Sanusi (NFF General Secretary), Ivan Lydkin (attaché), Ademola Olajire (Director of Communications), Tunde Aderibigbe (Head of Protocol), Calistus Ebare (Pinnick's media aide) and Ayo Olu Ibidapo (NFF Communications Department).

Nigeria

UN Raises Alarm Over 350 Million Illegal Weapons in Nigeria

The United Nations (UN) has raised the alarm over proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons (SALW) in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.