Angola: Ruling Party Reiterates Commitment to Social Justice

Luanda — The secretary for International Relations of the ruling MPLA party, Julião Mateus Paulo, on Tuesday in Luanda said that the Angolan Executive that resulted from the last August 23 elections has been promoting reform with a view to stimulating development and social justice.

Julião Mateus Paulo was delivering a speech, in his capacity as vice president of the Socialist International (SI), at the opening of the meeting of the organisation's Africa Committee, taking place in Luanda.

He informed that with last August 23 elections, won by the MPLA, the country entered a new cycle, which is reflected in the party's campaign slogan "Let's improve what is good and correct what is bad".

The veteran politician went on to explain that the new Executive has introduced necessary adjustments to the economy aimed at reducing the country's dependency on crude-oil, such as by exploring other services and natural resources.

He said the economic transformations are happening in line with a long process of reforms on the state and the judicial system, aimed at securing major supply of goods and services to the population, as well as more social justice and improvement of the citizens' living standards.

The meeting of the Socialist International (SI)'s Africa Committee, which is to end on Wednesday, is still to debate topics like "Humane, fair and democratic policies, our role in Africa" and "Securing peace and the resolution of conflicts in the Great Lakes Region".

This is the third time that Angola hosts a meeting of the Socialist International, a worldwide organisation that was created in 1951 with the aim of promoting the implementation of Democratic Socialism.