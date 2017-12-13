South Africa: Up-Date On the Domestic Related Murder and Attempted Murder Incidents

press release

The suspect in this matter; a 28 year old Kenneth Netsiongani from Dopeni village at Khakhathi section was found hanged inside the cells this morning on the 2017-12-12 at about 08:00 at the Makhado Correctional Centre.

There is no foul play suspected in this matter at this stage, a case of inquest was opened and the Police investigations are still continuing.

The deceased has appeared before the Waterval Magistrate's Court on the 2017-12-06 for murder and attempted murder and his cases were postponed until 2018-01-29 for bail application and for further Police investigations.

The deceased was identified as Andani Costarage Ngholele aged 05 years old.

It is alleged that on Sunday the 2017-12-03 at about 19:00, the suspect had a domestic dispute with his 25 year old wife and subsequently he stabbed her several times with a sharp object and further stabbed their two(02) children aged five (05) and three(03) years old respectively several times throughout their bodies before fleeing the scene.

The victims were immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment but the five (05) year old succumbed to the injuries.

Following this incident, the Police launched a massive manhunt immediately until the suspect was arrested while in hiding in a village outside Thohoyandou on the 2017-12-04.

The suspect is a parolee after he was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in 2010 for murder.