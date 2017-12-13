12 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Up-Date On the Domestic Related Murder and Attempted Murder Incidents

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The suspect in this matter; a 28 year old Kenneth Netsiongani from Dopeni village at Khakhathi section was found hanged inside the cells this morning on the 2017-12-12 at about 08:00 at the Makhado Correctional Centre.

There is no foul play suspected in this matter at this stage, a case of inquest was opened and the Police investigations are still continuing.

The deceased has appeared before the Waterval Magistrate's Court on the 2017-12-06 for murder and attempted murder and his cases were postponed until 2018-01-29 for bail application and for further Police investigations.

The deceased was identified as Andani Costarage Ngholele aged 05 years old.

It is alleged that on Sunday the 2017-12-03 at about 19:00, the suspect had a domestic dispute with his 25 year old wife and subsequently he stabbed her several times with a sharp object and further stabbed their two(02) children aged five (05) and three(03) years old respectively several times throughout their bodies before fleeing the scene.

The victims were immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment but the five (05) year old succumbed to the injuries.

Following this incident, the Police launched a massive manhunt immediately until the suspect was arrested while in hiding in a village outside Thohoyandou on the 2017-12-04.

The suspect is a parolee after he was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in 2010 for murder.

South Africa

Judgment Day for State Capture Order Application vs Zuma

Judgment is expected in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday on the DA's application for an order that President Jacob… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.