Nigeria: NEMA Receives Fresh Batch of 245 Libyan Returnees

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) last night received a fresh batch of 245 Libyan returnees at the cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

As at 9p.m, the first batch of the returnees touched down in Lagos after they were flown in Afriqiyah Airbus 330-300 with registration number 5A-ONR and were received by NEMA with support from the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU).

The breakdown of the figure after profiling, indicated that 66 adults, three children and five infant females made up a total of 74 females who returned to Nigeria, while 169 adults, one child and one infant males totalled up to 171 males.

One of the returnees had one of his leg amputated when his detention camp was invaded and as he was trying to escape, some bullets hit his leg. After spending three months in the hospital, he was amputated.

While commending the courage of the Nigerian returnees in their resolve to voluntarily return to the country to start up a new life, the Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihajja, said everything necessary would be done to reintegrate them into the society.

The DG who was represented by NEMA South-west Zonal Coordinator, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, said there are many Nigerians who refused to return due to shame and the likes especially fears of meeting their mates who might have succeeded in their endeavours since they left Nigeria to hustle.

He said: "It takes courage for you to return home. Nigeria is changing fast as the federal government is making everything possible to ensure that every Nigerian will be proud of being a Nigerian.

"All the government is expecting from you is to have faith in God and your leaders and discharge your civic responsibilities.

