12 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Community and Businesses Warned to Exercise Safety Measures During This Festive Season

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

King William's Town — The festive season period is generally characterized by high economic activity and this increases opportunities for criminals to take advantage of unsuspecting victims. It is a time when families spend time together and is meant to be a happy and peaceful period. Police are urging communities and businesses to be extra vigilant and to increase security where possible..

For this reason, SAPS would like to caution individuals, groups of people and business owners to exercise extra safety measures when withdrawing, carrying, sharing large amounts of cash, and paying bonus salaries. Incidents where people are been robbed while withdrawing, carrying and sharing money have a tendency to increase during this time around the province. Community members and businesses are encouraged to make use of banking facilities and refrain from keeping cash on the permises. Co-operation with police sector managers is also encouraged.

"We are optimistic that the full collaborative efforts of the SAPS, the businesses fraternity and community members will yield the desired results in curbing these robberies

The South African Police Service is committed in ensuring that all people within this Province ARE and FEEL safe during this festive season. However, this can only be achieved if individuals, businesses and communities cooperate with the police by heeding to these proactive warnings," said Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga, Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner.

South Africa

Judgment Day for State Capture Order Application vs Zuma

Judgment is expected in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday on the DA's application for an order that President Jacob… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.