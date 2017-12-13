South Africa: Community and Businesses Warned to Exercise Safety Measures During This Festive Season

press release

King William's Town — The festive season period is generally characterized by high economic activity and this increases opportunities for criminals to take advantage of unsuspecting victims. It is a time when families spend time together and is meant to be a happy and peaceful period. Police are urging communities and businesses to be extra vigilant and to increase security where possible..

For this reason, SAPS would like to caution individuals, groups of people and business owners to exercise extra safety measures when withdrawing, carrying, sharing large amounts of cash, and paying bonus salaries. Incidents where people are been robbed while withdrawing, carrying and sharing money have a tendency to increase during this time around the province. Community members and businesses are encouraged to make use of banking facilities and refrain from keeping cash on the permises. Co-operation with police sector managers is also encouraged.

"We are optimistic that the full collaborative efforts of the SAPS, the businesses fraternity and community members will yield the desired results in curbing these robberies

The South African Police Service is committed in ensuring that all people within this Province ARE and FEEL safe during this festive season. However, this can only be achieved if individuals, businesses and communities cooperate with the police by heeding to these proactive warnings," said Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga, Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner.