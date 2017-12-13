13 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cattle Breeders in Caimbambo Receive 12 Tonnes of Hay

Tagged:

Related Topics

Caimbambo — At least twelve tonnes of hay were distributed in the last six months to cattle breeders in Caimbambo Municipality, in the centre-western Benguela province, a product that will be used for animal feed in areas hit by a drought.

This move happens in the ambit of a governmental programme turned to the mitigation of the effects of the mentioned drought, which has already killed over 1,700 heads of cattle.

Speaking to ANGOP, the chairman of the Association of Peasants and Farming Co-operatives of Caimbambo, Mateus Catimba, commended this move which is intended to guarantee the survival of cattle in face of the drought hitting the region, which has caused a scarcity of grass and water for the cattle.

Angola

Centre Military Region Gains New Training Infrastructures

Two new training schools built in the Centre Military Region are to start activities next year in the central Huambo… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.