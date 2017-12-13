Angola: Cattle Breeders in Caimbambo Receive 12 Tonnes of Hay

Caimbambo — At least twelve tonnes of hay were distributed in the last six months to cattle breeders in Caimbambo Municipality, in the centre-western Benguela province, a product that will be used for animal feed in areas hit by a drought.

This move happens in the ambit of a governmental programme turned to the mitigation of the effects of the mentioned drought, which has already killed over 1,700 heads of cattle.

Speaking to ANGOP, the chairman of the Association of Peasants and Farming Co-operatives of Caimbambo, Mateus Catimba, commended this move which is intended to guarantee the survival of cattle in face of the drought hitting the region, which has caused a scarcity of grass and water for the cattle.