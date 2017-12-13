13 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Pakistan, Somalia to Further Strengthen Ties At All Levels

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pakistan and Somalia have agreed to further strengthen their relations both at bilateral and multilateral levels.

The understanding was reached when Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met President of Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit on Al-Quds Al-Sharif being held in Istanbul on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

The prime minister accompanied by the Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and high officials reached Istanbul on Tuesday for OIC Summit which would discuss the US decision of shifting its embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem.

The Extraordinary OIC Summit is expected to be attended by Heads of States and Governments of 26 Islamic States.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, at the Summit, will convey the sentiments of the people and government of Pakistan of the unequivocal support to the people of Palestine. He will stress upon the OIC for a united stance on the issue of Al-Quds Al-Sharif and call upon the US administration to review its decision.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif also held a meeting with Mayor Istanbul Mevlut Uysal.

Both the leaders exchanged views over increasing cooperation between Punjab and Istanbul. Both the leaders condemned US declaration regarding Jerusalem.

Shahbaz Sharif said that Turkey has been very close to my heart, adding that Pakistan and Turkey have historical brotherly ties.

Somalia

AMISOM Rejects Allegations of Human Rights Violations

The African Union Commission has rejected allegations of human rights violations by AMISOM troops contained in a report… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.